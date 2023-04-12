Asenso-Boakye gives 106 needy but brilliant students scholarships, 39 others receive business support

Politics of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has, as part of activities to mark the 2023 Easter celebrations, presented scholarship packages to 106 brilliant but needy tertiary education students from various communities in his constituency.



He also presented financial assistance to 39 petty traders, who are mainly market women operating within his constituency.



This happened at a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the MP’s constituency office in Bantama, in the Ashanti Region.



Addressing the beneficiaries at the event, Mr. Asenso-Boakye highlighted that the package is part of initiatives being undertaken to address challenges facing the vulnerable in society, and to give them a helping hand.



He reiterated that the gesture will go a long way to offset the academic fees and expenses of the students, and will enable the beneficiaries focus on their studies and pursue their fields of interest without any financial burden.



Additionally, under the MPs Livelihood Support Scheme, 39 market women operating in the area were granted financial assistance to help support their businesses.



The purpose is to facilitate the growth of entrepreneurship in the community and support the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.



It was an occasion of great joy and gratitude, as the constituents praised Francis Asenso-Boakye for his selfless gesture toward the growth of education in the constituency.



Overall, they said the initiative by the MP exemplifies the importance of working closely with the people in a community, especially those who are underprivileged, and providing innovative solutions to their challenges.



The Bantama lawmaker disclosed that he funded the initiative with his share of the MPs Common Fund, and believes this investment will go a long way to create a positive impact in the lives of beneficiaries, while propelling them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and society at large.



He further appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the modest support so that its desired objectives can be achieved.















