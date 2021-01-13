Regional News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Asenso-Boakye donates 2 pickup trucks to Suntreso, Bohyen police

The MP donated the 4X4 Nissan Pickup trucks to the Suntreso and Bohyen District Police Commands

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has donated two 4X4 Nissan Pickup trucks to the Suntreso and Bohyen District Police Commands in the Kumasi Metropolis.



The donation according to the MP will help the police in fighting crime in the constituency.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Asenso-Boakye explained that the Bantama constituency is situated at the heart of Kumasi and as such the "community safety and security" of his constituents is key to him.



"As a Member of Parliament for Bantama, situated at the heart of Kumasi, community safety and security is of paramount importance to me. My constituents should feel safe, whether at home, walking in the street or at work," he said.



He rallied the people to support him on his quest in making Bantama a "safe and secure community".



"I urge every well-meaning constituent to support me deliver on my quest to make Bantama a safe and secure community," he added.



On his part, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Kwasi Mensah Duku, expressed his profound appreciation to the MP for his gesture in resourcing the police to fight crime.



COP Duku assured that the police will do everything to fight crime within the Bantama constituency and the Region as a whole.