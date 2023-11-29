Asenso-Boakye does not know any Claude Davit - Minister's office denies bribery allegations

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

The office of the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has denied ever being involved in acts of bribery or corruption, as purported by a certain gentleman, Claude Convincer Davit.



In the said video, the gentleman had alleged that Asenso-Boakye, while he was the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, in 2017, claimed that the minister solicited for a bribe from him in order to grant him access to the president.



This, the media assistant to Francis Asenso-Boakye has said, is not true.



"We wish to state categorically that the allegation is false and evil. Hon Asenso-Boakye does not know the gentleman in question. He has never met him nor had any interaction whatsoever with him.



"It may be recalled that this is not the first time this allegation has been made against the MP by the same person. It became obvious then that there was no iota of truth in the allegation. It gives cause to wonder why the gentleman will repeat the same allegation at this time if not for evil and malicious intentions," a statement said.



Read the full statement from Asenso-Boakye's office below:



RE: SPURIOUS ALLEGATION OF BRIBERY



November 29 2023



It bears saying that the repetition of a false allegation does not make it true. It was false then, and it is false today. It is obvious that this is a spurious allegation which has resurfaced as a result of the propaganda machinations of the MP’s political opponents and detractors who wish to court unnecessary public disaffection for him in order to score cheap political points.



Should the Ghana Police and/or the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) find any weight in the allegation, we strongly suggest then that they invite Mr. Davit to provide further and better particulars.



By this statement, a notice is hereby served on Mr. Davit to desist from further repeating the allegation anywhere. The MP shall, under legal advisement, take appropriate remedial action should he repeat this false allegation against him.



Paul Yandoh

Media Assistant to the Hon Asenso-Boakye

Tel: +233 26 228 9118



