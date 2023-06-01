Asenso-Boakye commissions SHC housing project at Adenta, commends mgt and staff

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: State Housing

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, has on Tuesday, May 31, 2023, commissioned another newly-built housing project by State Housing Company and paid glowing tribute to the management and staff of the company.



The housing project named SEASONS COURT, and situated at Adenta, a suburb of Accra, was executed through the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of SHC. It is a four-storey building with a total of 16 housing units, with eight two bedroom and three-bedrooms apiece.



Speaking during the commissioning, Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction about the extent to which the SHC was executing its mandate of providing quality homes in thriving communities where people have a sense of pride and place.



“The SHC has, in the past few years, proven beyond reasonable doubt that is capable of providing housing solutions that are accessible and affordable to the general public. This is evident in the number of housing units it has provided in recent times,” the Minister said.



Francis Asenso-Boakye lauded the Board of Directors and management of the company for effectively utilising their IGF to construct the ‘Seasons Court’ and similar housing projects for Ghanaians.



He assured that government was determined to provide support to so some 60% of the people who need access to housing.



It is in this direction that he revealed that government was coming out with a new Revised Affordable Housing Scheme that seeks to support the private sector with land and horizontal infrastructure, with the view to reducing the construction cost up to about 40%.



“So, we have two main projects under this Revised Affordable Housing Scheme in two areas in the country, namely in Pokuase and Dadieso in Ashanti region,” the Minister disclosed.



The Managing Director of SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, explained that the selection of the name “Seasons Court” was due to the location, saying “it is a project that currently sits on a former refuse dump that was reclaimed by the country to provide housing for Ghanaians”.



“It is a 16-unit apartment block that took about 18 months to completion. Currently, the Seasons Court will be home to 16 families and it’s currently all sold out. This project is one of many apartment blocks that SHC is undertaking. And moving further down here, there’s also another block that is about 80-units available for the market,” he noted.



He revealed that SHC has a number of developments within the Adenta enclave, namely the Legacy Court Apartment, which is about 95% complete, assuring that the homes will be handed over to the rightful owners in the next couple of months.



He commended his staff for working assiduously to push the company to new heights, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the provision housing units for the general public.



Mr Ampofo Appiah encouraged prospective house owners to take advantage of SHC projects to acquire quality edifices at affordable rates, explaining that “projects owned by the SHC are constructed under flexible payment plans”.



He disclosed further that “Seasons Court, the block that you see, were named after two of our very long serving staffs for serving the company over 30 years. This is testament to the fact that SHC reward hard work and long service. And it’s the hope that the staff here will take a cue from that to work hard for the company to grow from strength to strength,”.















