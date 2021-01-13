Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Asenso-Boakye, Jinapor to be appointed Works & Housing, Lands & Natural Resources Ministers

Former Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abdulai Jinapor have been tipped to be the substantive ministers for the Works and Housing and Land and Natural Resources Ministries respectively.



In a mynewsgh report sighted by GhanaWeb, the two former deputy Chiefs of Staff who are currently representing the Bantama and Damongo Constituencies respectively in Parliament, are among the list of minister-nominees President Nana Akufo-Addo will be submitting to Parliament on Friday, January 15, for the usual vetting process.



“Following their election as MPs, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pencilled down Asenso-Boakye as Minister-designate for Works and Housing to replace Samuel Atta Akyea who is being reassigned,” mynewsgh wrote. “Abu Jinapor, on the other hand, is heading to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as substantive Minister. Insiders say the President intends to reward them for their years of loyalty to him.”



Meanwhile, the website reports that some of the former ministers who served in the president’s first term will be reassigned to head different ministries.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the former Minister for Education will be reassigned to the Ministry of Energy whilst his deputy, Dr. Yaw Adutwum will be promoted to become the Education Minister.



Read below the names allegedly pencilled down for President Akufo-Addo’s first batch of nominations:



1. Dr. Yaw Adutwum - Minister for Education



2. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh - Minister for Energy



3. John Peter Amewu - Minister for Roads & Highways



4. Samuel Abu Jinapor - Minister for Lands and Natural Resources



5. Francis Asenso-Boakye - Minister for Works and Housing



6. Albert Kan-Dapaah - Minister for National Security



7. Frema Osei-Opare - Chief for Staff