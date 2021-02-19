General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

Asawinso Senior High school marks 2021 National Mathematics day

The school saw the National Mathematics Day to let students develop keen interest in the subject

Asawinso Senior High School in the Western North Region on Thursday observed the National Mathematics Day with a call on students to develop a keen interest in the subject.



The day is celebrated every year to raise awareness among students of the importance of mathematics.



This year's celebration was on the theme: "Mathematics is a necessity for nation-building."



Addressing the students, Mr Nathaniel Nana Amo Amankwah, the Headmaster of the school, pointed out that mathematics was one of the best and recognized subjects in the world.



He said students could not attain the highest level of education without the study of mathematics.



Mr Reinfred Osei, the Head of Department (HOD) Mathematics, said the day was adopted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to show love for the subject of mathematics and to help break the myth surrounding the subject, which is perceived as difficult for many students.



He called on the students to develop the love and interest for the subject, noting it would help them study it with ease.



Activities to mark the day included clean-up exercise on campus, inter-house mathematics quiz competition and indoor games with strict COVID-19 safety protocols adherence.