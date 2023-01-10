'Asawase does not belong to the MP' - Group fights Muntaka's 'dictatorship'

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

A group known as the Concerned Members of NDC in the Asawase Constituency are calling on the national officers to intervene in an ongoing rift in the constituency.



Umar Harris, spokesperson for the group at a press conference (January 9) lamented how the bad blood between the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka and the Constituency Chairman Faisal Dauda had led to division in the rank and file.



Harris, contends however, that as a safe seat for the NDC in the New Patriotic Party stronghold, fears of losing the seat due to the rift were unfounded.



“Asawase NDC is currently divided and we can’t run away from that. It is important the functional executive committee, national executives committee and all stakeholders of the party to intervene now so that we can start our reconciliation process and move together as a united force for victory in 2024.



“Asawase is a safe seat for the NDC. It has got nothing to do with who leads the party for the parliamentary slot.



"Whoever is elected in the primaries as the parliamentary candidate has the support of all the NDC voters in the constituency. So no individual should think without him, there is no NDC in Asawase,” he stated.



Differences between Muntaka and the chairman got to a crescendo during the constituency elections last year when Muntaka's preferred candidate lost.



There is also reports of how Muntaka is alleged to have nearly caused the arrest of the chairman.



The group is ralying all supporters to up their efforts and resolve towards the 2024 vote tasking the rank and file to ditch all members who by their actions seek to hijack the party to for their personal agenda.



Muntaka will in the coming months contest to seek the Parliamentary slot of the Constituency he has represented for the past five terms in the lawmaking chanber.