Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Asawase NDC supporters storm police station, chant for release of 10 colleagues

Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak with some of the NDC supporters at the police station

Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region have besieged the regional police headquarters over the arrest of 10 of their members.



Clad in party t-shirts, the NDC members are demanding the immediate release of their colleagues.



The NDC activists were arrested by the anti-robbery squad of the Ghana police service in front of the office of the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Muntaka Mubarak, at Aboabo Police Office, after returning from campaign activities on Saturday, 25 October 2020.



The reason for their arrest is unknown but the Member of Parliament for the area said they were picked up for allegedly being robbery suspects.



Mr Mubarak said some regional executives of the party, including the regional organiser, Esham Alhassan; the regional Chairman, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi; and the regional Secretary, Kwame Zu, have gone to the police headquarters over the matter.



Addressing the media, Mr Mubarak said the arrested activists are not criminals.



He said he has met with the regional police commander and has promised to grant them bail after their statements have been taken.



The opposition MP bemoaned what, in his view, is the continuous intimidation of NDC supporters by the police as election approaches.



According to him, several members of the party in the constituency have been arrested on several occasions and granted bail without any tangible reason.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.