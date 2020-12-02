Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Asawase-Asokore Mampong chiefs summon Muntaka and Alidu for peace pact

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed and Alhaji Seidu Alidu

The Asokore Mampong Traditional Council has advanced an invitation to the Parliamentary Candidates of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress in the Asawase Constituency, to attend a Royal Declaration of Peace Dialogue.



This meeting will see the incumbent and parliamentary candidate of the NDC Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed and his contender from the NPP who doubles as the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong Alhaji Seidu Alidu openly sign a peace pact.



According to an invitation letter cited by Ultimate News, the meeting which has been scheduled for Wednesday 2nd of December 2020 is to ensure an open declaration and commitment to a Peaceful Elections in 2020 before, during and after the elections”.



It comes at a time the two candidates are haggling over a venue to be designated as a collation center for the December 7 polls.



The crucial meeting which is being held at the instance of the Asokore Mamponghene Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah has attracted the full backing of the Local Council of Christian Churches and Muslims.



The constituency which remains on the list of electoral flashpoints of the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service continues to gain notoriety for violent clashes between supporters of the NDC and the opposition NPP.



The invitation read, “The councils have however observed with great worry the events that have transpired in past elections and the reputation the constituency and Municipality have garnered as a hotspot for political violence within the country.



The event which will be held at the Nana Saamaa Diawuo II Dwabirem will have in attendance, the National Commission for Civic Education, The National Cadet Corps and Civil Society Organizations in the Municipality.



It will also be witnessed by Zango Chiefs and Islamic clerics in the Asawase Constituency.





