Asanteman not above anyone but I won't allow us to be cheated - Otumfuo declares

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has warned individuals harbouring plans detrimental to the Asante people, according to a news report filed by Manhyia-linked opemsuo.com



Speaking at the Kuntunkuni Durbar at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo emphasized Asanteman's status as an independent state before the formation of modern-day Ghana.



Otumfuo drew on the history of Asanteman, citing the indomitable spirit displayed during the Sagrenti War of 1874.



He underscored the strength of Asanteman, symbolized by the Golden Stool, which, according to him, houses the very soul of the kingdom.



"Asante is alive. 150 years ago, the whites destroyed this city, but the Golden Stool remained untouched. So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman. It is the soul of Asanteman, and Nananom used their blood to protect it," he declared.



He continued “You will be overcomed if you decide to take out Asante. All those who plot against the kingdom must stop. We live here in love…Politicians must know that power is transient. Use love to rule. If you rely on your power, remember that your time will end soon.”



He asserted that Asanteman has always been welcoming and home to various ethnic groups.



"The Zongos are on our land, we live in peace. Ewes are here, and we have Anloga here, as well as Fantes in New Town. Why is our love being reciprocated with hatred? Let’s be united," urged Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He added “All political parties must know that without Asante Ghana cannot stand. We are not above anyone; we are equals but I won’t allow anyone to cheat us,” he added.



