Asanteman SHS vs ADASS clash: Family of 19-year-old battling for his life appeal for justice

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The parents of the 19-year-old boy, who fell victim to clashes between the Asanteman Senior High School and the Adventist Senior High School at Bantama in Kumasi, are seeking justice for their injured son.



The teenager, Samuel Kwadwo Danso, is battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The clash ensued on Sunday afternoon when students of Asanteman alleged their colleague had been attacked and robbed by students of the Adventist SHS.



Students from Asanteman massed up in their numbers and advanced to the Adventist campus wielding stones, clubs, and machetes.



The victim, a shopkeeper, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb, was allegedly accused by the Asanteman SHS students of being a student of the Adventist Senior High School.



He was immediately attacked and hit in the head with a heavy stone by angry students from Asanteman Secondary School.



He collapsed on the spot and was subsequently rushed to the hospital by some bystanders who intervened to rescue the situation, the witnesses told GhanaWeb.



Reacting to this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Nana Peprah, the mother of the victim, Madam Angelina Gyan, said she only wants justice for her innocent son.



She added that her son, who completed school in 2021, was a student at Kumasi High School and had never attended school at Adventist Senior High School.



Mr. Joseph Atta Danso, the father of the victim, said his family on Monday, filed an official complaint to the Suame Police Station for the arrest of the perpetrators, especially the assistant senior housemaster who led the Asanteman students.



Alleged involvement of Assistant Senior Housemaster of Asanteman SHS in the chaos



An assistant senior housemaster of the Asanteman SHS, whose name was only given as Reverend, was accused by the eyewitnesses of allegedly leading his students to cause mayhem at another school.



According to eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb, students of the Asanteman Senior High School who stormed the Adventist Senior High School to attack the ADASS students started pelting stones at the school after they were prevented from entering the premises.



"They tried to enter the school with violence but were not allowed entry. The next thing we saw was, the teacher (leader), who was supposed to do the right thing, ordering his students to attack the Adventist SHS, whose students were kept indoors.



"How could a whole teacher lead his students to fight students from another school? Have no one to blame, blame the teacher for the collapse of this innocent boy," the disappointed eyewitnesses told GhanaWeb.