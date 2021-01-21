General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Asantehene ‘worried’ over slow pace of Kejetia Phase II project

The Kejetia Redevelopment Project

The Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed worry over the snail pace of work on Phase 2 of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project.



This development was revealed by officials of the construction firm in charge of the project, Contracta Construction Limited, UK.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, January 19, Community Relations Officer for the construction company Emmanuel Danso revealed that the slow pace of work doesn’t sit well with Manhyia as he explained that Otumfuo is worried the project has delayed for two years.



He added that “the slow pace of work at the project site due to congestion by traders around the site causes a serious dissatisfaction to the Ashanti Monarch Overlord Otumfuo Osei Tutu II because the King has a serious interest in the project”.



On May 2, 2019, the Asantehene together with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the resumption of work on Phase II of the project.



During the keynote address of the King, he charged city authorities to clear the construction site to make way for the 2nd phase.



Due to obvious reasons, traders have invaded pavements and roads that lead to the project site, making it almost impossible for construction materials to be transported to the site.



Mr Danso explained to host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “I am aware the King is not happy about the development that has delayed the project and it puts us in an uncomfortable situation because we seem helpless as we don’t have the capacity to evacuate traders from the area”.



He also added that “countless calls on city authorities to decongest the area has proven futile and it keeps delaying the project because the rate at which work has to be done keeps dipping as huge congestion always stuck our trucks in traffic within and around the project site”.



The 248-million-Euro market facility was supposed to be completed within 48 months but has stalled for almost two years, a situation the construction firm explained has financial consequences on the original cost of the project.



Until traders hovering around pavements and shoulders of roads in the Central Business District are relocated to make way for materials to be transported to the project site, the much anticipated 2nd phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project, which is supposed to decongest the Central Business District and give it a face-lift will be far from completion.