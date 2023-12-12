Asantehene to settle victims of Kwaprahene's multiple land sale

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has pledged to compensate all the victims of the double land sale by the Baffour Adu-Gyamfi Kumanini, the Chief of Kwapra (Kwaprehene) in the Ashanti Region, who he destooled on Monday, December 11, 2023.



After destooling the Kwaprahene, the Asantehene, who was addressing a sitting of the Asanteman Traditional Council, asked that all the victims of the double land sale should be registered.



Otumfuo asked them to make their land documents available to his office so that he would be able to reimburse them duly.



“All of you should put your names down and your contact details. Also, present your land documents to my office and we can continue the discussion from there,” he said in Twi.



Following an earlier threat, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, destooled Baffour Adu-Gyamfi Kumanini, the Chief of Kwapra in the Ashanti Region.



The order for Baffour Adu-Gyamfi Kumanini’s removal was issued at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 11, 2023, during a sitting of the Asantemen Traditional Council.



In October, the Asantehene summoned Kwaprahene after threatening to bring Baffour Adu-Gyamfi Kumani’s reign to an end on accusations of engaging in the double sale of lands and violating the Great Ashanti Oath (Ntamkese).



“Kwaprahene knows why I’m looking for him. He knows I am looking for him because of the land issues. That’s why he is dodging me with the excuse of sickness. And he thinks he is smarter than me,” the Asantehene declared.



He stressed, “I won’t take any excuse from him. When he was young, he sold my land without bringing me my money. I forgave him, and you see the issue has returned to me,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recalled.



The Asantehene also took a swipe at the kingmakers of Kwapra for failing to give Baffour Adu-Gyamfi Kumanini wise counsel.



“And you to the elders, I have always cautioned you against his excesses and that you should caution him to change his ways,” he reprimanded.



According to reports, Baffour Adu-Gyamfi Kumanini failed to honour Asantehene’s invitation.



While ordering for rites to be performed for the removal of Kwaprahene, Otumfuo further ordered the destoolment of a number of sub-chiefs to Kwaprahene citing their inability to give the chief wise counsel.



The Asantehene also ordered persons with land issues in Kwapra to bring their matters before him while promising to resolve any such matter.



Watch the Asantehene's remarks in the video below:





