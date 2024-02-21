Asantehene to lead construction of Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Heritage Museum from March 2024

In a matter of days or just a few weeks, construction works on a new museum in memory of the Ashanti queen mother warrior, Yaa Asantewaa, will begin.



According to details from The Asante Nation on X, the museum will be known as the Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Heritage Museum.



Sharing a post with photos of the museum, the page said that this museum will tell the history of the heroine and Ashanti warrior.



It added that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is leading this construction project.



“Groundbreaking for the construction will begin next month. The Museum will tell the history of Africa's Greatest Woman of the 20th Century, Nana Yaa Asantewaa. His Royal Majesty the King has expressed a great interest in this very project,” the post said.







About the Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Heritage Museum:



According to The Asante Nation, "The Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Heritage Trail which is located at her gravesite in Ejisu-Besease, her hometown, is a modern visual memorial of this nineteenth-century epic drama of historical decolonization – from the geography of birth through the contours of the War and the effect on traditional governance of Asante.



"To the Youth and natives of Ejisu; this is a great project you must embrace wholeheartedly by supporting the cause to see to its establishment, there shouldn't be any huddle to this project.



"This will not only market Nana Yaa Asantewaa but will open up Ejisu as one of Ghana's top tourism destinations."



Yaa Asantewaa was the queen mother of Ejisu in the Ashanti Empire – now part of modern-day Ghana, who led the Ashanti War known as the War of the Golden Stool, also known as the Yaa Asantewaa War, against British colonialism, in 1900.



She is revered as a heroine in the Ashanti history and among its people.







See the post with images of what the new museum is expected to look like below:





YAA ASANTEWAA MEMORIAL HERITAGE MUSEUM.



Groundbreaking for the construction will begin next month. The Museum will tell the history of Africa's Greatest Woman of the 20th Century, Nana Yaa Asantewaa. His Royal Majesty the King has expressed a great interest in this very project. pic.twitter.com/gHhLI373Jx