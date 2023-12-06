Asantehene speaks on being featured in the prestigious Pirelli Calendar

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commented on his feature in the prestigious calendar, Pirelli Calendar.



Speaking through his spokesperson, Baafuor Agyei Fosu II, the Asantehene said he accepted to be part of the project to show the beautiful culture of Africa, Ghana and the Ashanti Kingdom in particular.



He added that the Otumfuo also accepted the offer because the year 2024, when the calendar would be unveiled, would be the 25th anniversary of his reign as Asantehene.



The Asantehene further stated that he accepted to be part of the project to support the artiste, Prince Gyasi, who is his grandson.



“His Majesty was more pleased to be part of this calendar project as it allowed him to support a young, talented Ghanaian, Prince Gyasi, who is an extraordinary ambassador for our country on the world stage and who is paving the way for other young artists in Ghana to follow his example," he said.



About the 2024 Pirelli Calendar.



Baafoɔ Agyei Fosu II spoke on Behalf of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene. Who has gone down in history as the first Black King to make an appearance on the Pirelli Calendar.



