Asantehene receives rousing welcome after historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, arrived from his historic trip from Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, August 6, 2023.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was the special guest of honour for Trinidad and Tobago’s Emancipation Day celebration, which is celebrated every August 1 to commemorate the final abolition of Chattel Slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.



The overload of the Ashanti Kingdom was met by some of his sub-chiefs and officials at the Kumasi International Airport on his arrival back home.



A video of the arrival shared by the Royal Palace Multimedia showed the King being ushered into his vehicle by some military officials after his interaction with his sub-chiefs.



The monarch’s convoy then proceed to his palace, the Manyhia Palace, where he was received amid drumming and dancing by the Queen Mother, Nana Konadu Yiadom III and other subjects.



The King could also be seen at some point dancing with the crowd at the palace.



