Asantehene petitioned over Adum Kwanwoma chieftaincy dispute

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Opinion leaders including ex-assemblymen at Adum Kwanwoma in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region have petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over brewing chieftaincy dispute in the area.



They have, therefore, asked the Asantehene to expedite action on settling the dispute to enable a new chief to be installed in the town.



The group noted that, since Nana Kofi Adjei IV, the late chief who doubled as Adum Gyaasehene died five years ago, there had been a breakdown of law and order in the town, with citizens living in fear of incessant attacks.



The petition, which had the signatures of some persons, including Opanin Marfo Albert and Peter Osei Yaw, among others, indicated that since the death of Nana Kofi Adjei IV, the five royal families contesting the stool were becoming frustrated with unnecessary postponement of the case being handled by the Akwamu Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council headed by the Asafohene who has been mandated by the Asantehene to settle the dispute.



They appealed to the Asantehene to use his good office to find a deserving chief for the area to forestall any disturbances.



“We are appealing to His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a matter of urgency, to use his good office to find a legitimate chief for Adum Kwanwoma to restore sanity and also avert further future calamity in the community,” it stated.



The petition was copied to the Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Ashanti Regional Police Command, the BNI and Akwamu Division of Kumasi Traditional Council.



It noted that the contribution of chieftaincy to the development of the community could not be overemphasised, hence the petition to the Manhyia Palace, and hoped the Asantehene would not hesitate to deliver.





