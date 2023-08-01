Asantehene pays courtesy call on the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paid a courtesy call on the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo, on July 31, 2023.



The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom is in Trinidad and Tobago as the special guest of the country's Emancipation Day celebration.



The Emancipation Day celebration, which is celebrated every August 1, was first celebrated by Trinidad and Tobago to commemorate the final abolition of Chattel Slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.



Audio-visuals of Otumfuo's visit to Christine Carla Kangaloo shared by the Royal Palace Multimedia showed the arrival of the King and his entourage at the presidency of Trinidad and Tobago.



The Ashantehene was received by the Prime Minister of the country, Dr. Keth Rowley, before he was taken to meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo.



The video showed Christine Carla Kangaloo taking the Ashantehene around her office and showing him artefacts.



Earlier, the Otumfuo called on Prime Minister Dr. Keth Rowley, and they discussed a matter of mutual interest between the Asante Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Royal Palace Multimedia.



