Asantehene optimistic Ghana will be peaceful after polls

Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II has expressed confidence that Ghana will be peaceful before, during and after the elections this year.



He noted that the country has gone through several elections and has come out peacefully, therefore, this year’s polls will just be like one those elections where the electorate went to the polls without fighting.



He urged politicians to protect the peace that the country has enjoyed all these years.



The Asantehene was speaking when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday before his campaign tour of the Ashanti region.



Dr Bawumia said he had visited to seek his blessings before he starts his activities in the region.



“I have come here today to seek your blessings and also blessings for my party the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before we start our campaign activities in the region,” Dr Bawumia said.



Addressing the entourage, the Asantehene said “all we want is that Ghana will be peaceful before, during and after the elections.



“Ghana has been peaceful all these years, we have gone through various elections and have still remained peaceful unlike countries around us.



“And so I will urge that politicians to conduct themselves in a respectful manner in order to protect the peace of the country,” he said.









