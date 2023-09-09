Asantehene addresses supposed rivalry between Gas and Ashantis

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has rejected assertions that there is a rivalry between Ashantis and the Ga people.



According to the Otumfuo, no such enmity exists because Gas and Ashantis have always acted in unity.



The Asantehene made these remarks when a delegation from the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, came to officially inform him of the death of the Queen Mother of the Ga State, Her Royal Majesty Naa Dedei Omaadru III, who died on December 26, 2022, in Accra.



He added that he had a good relationship with the late Ga Manste, Boni Nii Amugi II, whom he visited at his home on several occasions and a similar relationship is forming with his successor, Nii Teiko Tsuru II.



“I had a good relationship with Nii Amugi. When I was young, I used to visit him at Abelekpe when I stayed at Alago. I also somethings went to the palace at Kaneshie to visit him… I even visited him at the hospital when he was sick.



“I saying all this to let you understand that Gas and Ashantis are united, there is no enmity between us. My brother who has now taken over (the Ga Mantse) and I are also having a good relationship... We are continuing the good relationship we have had,” he said in Twi.



The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of the death of the Queen Mother of the Ga State.



The Queen Mother of the Ga State, Her Royal Majesty Naa Dedei Omaadru III, died on December 26, 2022, in Accra.



Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II sent a delegation of some of his sub-chiefs to officially inform the Otumfuo of the death of Naa Dedei Omaadru III and also inform him of the plans for her burial.



A video of the Ga Mantse’s delegation interacting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his subjects at the Manhyia Palace was shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio.



A member of the delegation invited the Otumfuo to sign the book of condolences for the late queen which had also been signed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Otumfuo, in his remarks, thanked the Ga Manste, whom he described as his brother, for the gesture and the invitations.



He expressed his condolence to Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the people of the Ga land.



Watch the Asantehene’s remarks in the video below:











