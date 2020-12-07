General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, wife cast their ballot

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife flanked by others

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cast his ballot at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.



The Ashanti king exercised his franchise together with his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu.



Pictures from the scene available to GhanaWeb show the king and his wife as well as other chiefs observing the coronavirus protocols while they go through the electoral process.



Already, a number of dignitaries have cast their ballots. They include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama as well as his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, has sparked controversy after he held the hand of a child said to be six years old to thumbprint the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers.



Visuals from the Peace of God polling station at Aboabo in the Ashanti Region where the incumbent Member of Parliament went to cast his ballot show the legislator and the child believed to be his daughter clad in all-white apparel. Having gone through the process and received a ballot paper, he walked to the designated box for thumbprinting with the little girl and held her hand to thumbprint.



He later took the ballot paper, folded it, and gave it back to the minor to drop in the ballot box.



The two showed the victory sign which has now been adopted by the opposition party as the return of John Mahama is 2nd on the ballot paper. Already a section of the public is asking whether his action is within the remits of the law.

