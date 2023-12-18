Asantehene-Dormaahene cold war 'will resolve itself in a way' - Chieftaincy minister

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the chieftaincy minister has emphasized that the days of tribal wars and conquests are gone and never to return under the current democratic dispensation.



Asamoah Boateng thus, charged traditional leadership to focus on the human capital development of their people in boosting the capacity and image of the various states.



The minister was responding to a question on what the government is doing to resolve a recent cold war between the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II.



He stressed that while the ministry has often reached out to different parties on specific issues, he believes that the ongoing feud will resolve itself somehow.



“It is historical, it is also something that you and I may not understand, but I believe times have moved on, we are not in the ancient times, whether we like it or not those days there was no democracy so the chieftaincy institution ruled and one gets up and beat the other, the other will go and remobilize.



"Now we have a democracy, there is a state called Ghana and power is invested in the presidency. It has the authority of the security apparatus so you can't go and beat anybody you like as in the past," he submitted.



He emphasized how wars and conquests were the order of the day centuries back in seeking to instil authority over tribes, adding: "but this is a historical thing, that is gone.



"So, I believe in a modern democracy we need to be able to understand that we belong to one nation and we are one people. The most important thing is to train and develop our human capacity so that they can help to build your state, if it is Asante state or a Bono State or a Fante State, it is your people who are your citizens, rather than fight and argue and talk about what it is in the past.



“I think that it will resolve itself in a way. This incident on the Brekum matter, probably we will have to take a special look at it and try and engage both sides. The historical facts are there,” he stressed.



