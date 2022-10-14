Asantehemaa stops election of new Kumasi City Market leaders

Regional News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom II has called off an election exercise scheduled to appoint various trading commodity leaders in the Kumasi City Market.



The election, scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022, according to reports, was called off by Asantehemaa after she summoned the organisers to her palace for questioning.



According to Baamuhemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom, the queen mother stopped the election because there already exists a crop of leadership in the markets which fall under her authority.



Nana Konadu Yiadom II further posits that the planned election was without her tacit approval.



“Management of Kumasi City Market and some factions among the traders were summoned by Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom II to explain why they have decided to conduct elections at her market without her approval, so after the whole meeting, it was concluded that the upcoming elections to elect new leaders must be shot down,” Baamuhemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom is quoted by a 3news.com report as stating.



According to the Baamuhemaa, the Asantehemaa was clear in emphasising her authority as the owner of all markets within the Ashanti Kingdom during her meeting with the group behind the planned election.



“Asantehemaa further reiterated that all markets within Asanteman belong to her including Kumasi City Market, so not even the market management or board can conduct elections in the market without her approval."



“Management of the market’s decision to conduct the elections is a disrespect to the directives of Asantehemaa because already there are various commodities queen mothers steering the affairs of the entire market, therefore no need for elections to elect executives to supersede the powers of the Asantehemaa,” Baamuhemaa said.



Nana Konadu who is one of the over 70 commodity queens sworn into office by Asantehemaa to steer the affairs of the entire Market, further explained that



The planned Kumasi City Market Executive’s election, according to the report, was being spearheaded by a group of traders identified as the City Market Traders Union.



The decision by the group seeking to champion the welfare of traders through the election is said to be opposed by another faction in the market identified as the Federation of Kumasi Traders.



According to the traders opposing the election, the market already has a leadership which provides daily reports to the Manhyia Palace.



