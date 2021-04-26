Asante Zongo youth demand unity among Muslim leadership following uneasy calm

Regional News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Tension is brewing among two factions of tribal headsmen in the Zongo communities following the siting of two separate offices at the premises of the Kumasi Central Mosque.



Youth group Asante Zongo Youth Union (AZOYU) fears the situation, when not attended to, could create chaos and bring disunity among some Zongo youths in Kumasi.



The youth group in an attempt to calm the situation has petitioned the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to intervene and forestall any disturbances.



“Currently at the Kumasi Central Mosque, offices of two factions of tribal headsmens in the Zongo communities are being sited which we don’t acknowledge. The Zongo Traditional headsmen in the Ashanti Region under the Sarkin Zango and the Council of Zango Chiefs office under construction headed by the head of Frafra community is in contravention of the admonishment of the Asantehene to ensure a peaceful and united Zongo community.



“Whilst we consider this as a threat to our present and future progress, we are calling on our leaders to reconsider their decisions and come together even in disagreement for the benefit of their subjects. The unity of our leaders is paramount to our progress so both offices should either be joined and operated by all or shut to curb any discrepancies,” spokesperson for AZOYU Mohammed Habib Ali Gali noted.



The group is entreating all residents in the Zongo communities to adhere to directives by the Sarkin Zango regarding the cancellation of the annual procession dubbed ‘Gangara’ in compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols.







“In consultation with the traditional chiefs, the Sarkin Zango has concluded that our annual procession dubbed ‘Gangara’ which comes on after Eid prayers has been cancelled in line with the Covid-19 safety protocols. We call on all abiding Muslim Unmmah to adhere to the directive to prevent the spread of the virus.”



In one voice, they want the Muslim leadership to be united and champion the development agenda of Zongo communities.