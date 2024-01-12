Asante-Akim South NPP delegates declare support for incumbent MP

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: GNA

New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in Asante-Akim South say they are determined not to curtail the pace of development in the constituency.



They are therefore going to maintain their current Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, for him to continue the massive infrastructural development currently ongoing across the constituency under his leadership.



The over 800 delegates, who turned up at the campaign launch of the MP openly declared their support for his fourth term bid in order not to derail the ongoing development agenda.



According to them, the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Railway Development, had served his constituents well and was in the position to bring in more development projects compared to the other contenders in the upcoming constituency primaries.



Most of the delegates, who took turns to tout the achievements of Mr. Asante-Boateng, said beyond lobbying for development projects, the MP had been impacting the lives of individuals from his personal resources over the years.



“That is why we call him Papa (dad) instead of Honourable,” a middle-aged delegate told the media.



He said the MP was very passionate about the welfare of the people and that it would be a grave mistake to choose any other candidate over him.



The launch of the campaign of Mr. Asante-Boateng marked the beginning of an intensive campaign to woo delegates ahead of the January 27 parliamentary primaries of the ruling party.



It was used to showcase several completed and ongoing projects spearheaded by the MP in collaboration with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Alexander Frimpong.



Mr Asante-Boateng said his wealth of experience in parliament would inure to the benefit of the constituency, having become conversant with the processes to secure development project for the constituency.



He said it took experience and impeccable lobbying skills, which could only be acquired over a period of time, to catch the eyes of the powers that be to sanction projects for a particular constituency.



“After three terms in office, I believe I have garnered enough experience to accelerate the development of this constituency and I need your support to do this together,” he told the delegates.



Electing a new candidate to represent the constituency, he noted, would amount to retrogressing the progress of the constituency.



He commended the delegates for their unflinching support over the years and assured them of his commitment to pursue an all-inclusive development agenda that would leave no one behind.



Over 120-kilometers of roads in the constituency, which is one of the biggest in the country have been asphalted since he became the MP, he disclosed.



The MCE touted the humility and dedication of Mr. Asante-Boateng to the constituents and how he had built strong ties with various communities in his quest to evenly spread development across the constituency.



“You don’t change a winning team when it is performing and I expect the delegates to give our MP an overwhelming endorsement on January 27,” he noted.



The MCE said the MP remained the best candidate to represent the constituency and urged the delegates to give him the nod to continue his good work.