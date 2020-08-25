Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Asankrangwa trainee nurses deny reports against Principal

Student nurses. File photo

Final-year students of Asankrangwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College have apologized to the Principal, Jessie Asiedua Aduako, over reports that she was extorting monies from them to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the school.



Some of the students had accused the Principal of charging between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000 to buy personal protective equipment (PPEs) following the announcement of the president for final-year students to resume academic work from Monday, June 15.



But a press release jointly signed by the Students’ Representative Council President, Monica Birikorang, Vice President Prince Ofori and Public Relations Officer Matthew Obeng Sarpong on Friday, August 21 said the reports are false.



“As a matter of fact, this very devastating information came with complete shock to the student body as no student can recall a single moment of our interaction with the Principal where she made it open unto the students the taking of such monies for Covid figting,” the release stated.



According to the students, the report has affected the hitherto cordial relationship that existed between the Principal and the students.



“Teaching and learning has grossly been affected as the majority of individuals are perturbed.”



They want the perception corrected.

