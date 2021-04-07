Asamankese: Taxi driver allegedly killed by military

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A taxi driver has allegedly been shot dead by a military officer at Asamankese.



The deceased -Yaw George, 33, was shot Monday morning while driving a taxi with registration number GR 3847-21 and escorting a truck transporting his lumber.



According to eyewitnesses, the military were chasing the lumber truck and the taxi driver now deceased.



One of the officers is said to have opened fire through the back windshield of the car killing the taxi driver instantly.



This happened when the officers approached the Police barrier on the Asamankese to Accra road.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident.



He, however, failed to add anything further saying, the police will address the media after a probe has been conducted into the matter.



Meanwhile, residents in the area have expressed anger at the situation and called for a probe into the matter.



