Asaman Tamfoe clash: Police arrest fifth suspect, two more on the run

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 December 2022

The fifth suspect in the Asaman Tamfoe robbery incident, which occurred some few months ago, has been arrested, the Ghana Police Service has said.



In a statement, the police also indicated that it is still on the heels of two other suspects.



This brings the number of arrested suspects in connection with the crime to five.



The police named the suspect as Yahaya Adama, who is believed to be the mastermind of the robbery.



“Suspect Yahaya Adama, believed to be the mastermind of the robbery, was arrested at his residence at Akwaboaso in the Eastern Region. He admitted haven received Ghc 11,000.00 out of the booty.



“The suspect and his gang of armed robbers, numbering seven (7) attacked and robbed a gold buying company at Asaman Tamfoe on May 27, 2022 where they shot and killed a security man and one other in the process and also made away with over GHc 100,000.00,” the statement said.



Read the police statement below:



POLICE UPDATE ON ASAMAN TAMFOE ROBBERY: 5TH SUSPECT ARRESTED, TWO MORE TO GO



Through sustained-intelligence operations, the police have so far arrested five out of the seven robbers. Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on June 03, 2022 in Kumasi, suspect Ali Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on June 04, 2022 at Akanten near Asesewa, suspect Elvis Kwaasi was arrested on June 15, 2022 at Asaman Tamfoe, suspect Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested on August 02, 2022 at Sofoline Kumasi and the 5th suspect Yahaya Adama has been arrested at Akwaboso near Kwabeng.



We wish to once again assure the public that the remaining two gang members will surely be arrested to and brought to face justice as promised.



