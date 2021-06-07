Asafo Chief wages war against criminals and pledges support to the police

Regional News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The chief of Asafo in Kumasi and Akwamuhene of the Kumasi traditional council, Akyeamfour Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu II, has declared a serious war against criminals in the area since he believes it's high time the said tag in the area is removed.



Asafo is known to be one of the areas where abuse of drugs and other social vices take place.



The new Asafohene has however revealed his commitment to partner Ghana Police service to fighting that course to enhance security system in the community.



Akyeamfour was responding to the number of reports on security threat in some parts of Asafo during 'a walk with Akyemfuor' program which was organized to officially introduce himself as the new chief of Asafo to the people.



The chief also maintained the need to enhance the standard of the basic schools in the community to reduce the rate at which parents keep sending their wards to other schools outside the community at the expense of some local schools like Zion etc.



"It's very sad to witness the rate at which parents send their wards to other communities due to the bad nature of some basic schools we have here.



It's my biggest dream to make every effort to make sure all the schools in this area become attractive to everyone," he said.



Akyeamfour Boakye Agyemang Bonsu who expressed worry about filth, reiterated his commitment to making sure the area becomes the most cleanest in the city of Kumasi.



On his part, Assembly Member for the area, Ernest Okai expressed gratitude to the chief for showing commitment to enhancing security system in the community.



Mr. Okai promised his best part to making sure he does things with the chief to ensure sanity in the area.