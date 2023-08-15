Articulator truck crashes lady to death

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young lady in her late twenties died on the scene, while an okada rider’s legs were broken after an articulator car ran over them at Gomoa Akotsi on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.



The rider and the deceased were travelling from Gomoa Akotsi to Kasoa.



According to the details emerging, the Okada rider was moving in-between vehicles due to heavy traffic on the route.



The okada rider, in an attempt to overtake the articulator car, was rather dragged, with his passenger, by a metal on the huge car to the ground.



The woman lost her life after the articulator truck crashed into her head.



Oheneba Ademah of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm reported the news on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, stating that the articulator driver sped off after the incident.



He stated that the gruesome tragedy has saddened witnesses and locals in the vicinity.



The woman's body has been taken to the mortuary and is yet to be identified because she had no kind of identification on her.