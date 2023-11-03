Arthur Kennedy compares Miracles Aboagye to 'Squealer' of Animal Farm fame

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

A one-time flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kwabena Kennedy, has likened one of the spokespersons of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, to a chief propagandist.



According to him, Miracles Aboagye is doing a very good job presenting a very bad case.



He made this comparison during an interview with Citi News, where he discussed the upcoming NPP primaries on November 4, 2023.



"That will be the election right there. The question is, what is going to be the NPP's fiction or spin?



"I give credit to the young man, Mr. Aboagye; he is doing a very good job presenting a very bad case. He reminds me of Squealer from Animal Farm, making the case for those who were in charge of Animal Farm. This thing stinks to high heavens, and I think the NPP has a lot of gumption coming to persuade Ghanaians that they have done a good job," he said.



In the upcoming NPP primaries on November 4, 2023, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, are competing for the flagbearer-ship position.





Squealer in Animal Farm

Still of Squealer the pig, from the 1954 film Figure caption, Squealer is Napoleon's spokesperson.



Squealer is another of the three most important pigs. Like Snowball he is clever and a good speaker and he is excellent at persuading the other animals. He ends up being Napoleon's spokesperson - he delivers his orders, explains his choices and tells lies to support Napoleon.



He delivers propaganda to the other animals. It is also hinted that he reports back to Napoleon about what the other animals say.







