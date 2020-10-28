General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Arrest pastors, prophets over false elections predictions – Prophet advocates

File photo

The Founder and Leader of Faith Redemption Chapel International Prophet Elisha Arhin is advocating for the arrest of Ghanaian Pastors and Prophets who predict false general elections outcome.



Some Pastors and Prophets in Ghana before general elections are in the habit of predicting which political party will emerge a winner even before announcements by the Electoral Commission.



Prophet Elisha Arhin speaking in an interview with Ambassador Community Project hosted by Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo accused some of these pastors and prophets who predict the outcome of general elections of trying to seek attention and get huge church members.



According to Prophet Elisha Arhin, these so-called Men of God create unnecessary tension adding, “The law of this country would have to deal with pastors and prophets who predict false elections outcome”.



“In Ghana, people are ready to die for a particular political party so they don’t joke when it comes to general elections. If a pastor or a prophet predicts that party A or B will win general elections, members of that party will never believe in the outcome of the elections if never goes to in their favour” he explained.



He added that pastors and prophets who predict elections results create tension before, during and after the elections adding that they have to be arrested and prosecuted.



Prophet Elisha Arhin, however, urged men of God to refrain from predicting elections outcome.



“God can reveal to a man of God about the outcome of elections but it is the responsibility of that man of God to know how to say it to save this country from tension and chaos. Sometimes I wonder why two men of God will predict outcome in favour of different political parties. One will say party A will win then the other one will say party B will win. God will never contradict himself”.





