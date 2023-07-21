Arrest of Bugri Naabu's aide, receptionist by NIB in the right direction - Security policy expert

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

A security policy expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, Anthony Acquaye, has applauded the recent arrest of Bugri Naabu's aide and receptionist by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to assist in the ongoing investigation into the leaked tape on the Inspector General of Police.



The NIB on Thursday, July 20, 2023, picked up the receptionist and personal assistant of the former Norther Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in connection with the leaked tape that is described as an alleged plot to have the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, removed from office.



In the audio, the three voices made statements that indicated that they wanted the IGP out of office so that the NPP can fulfil its desire to 'break the 8' in Ghana's political history.



In a statement dated July 21, 2023, the expert stated that the NIB's actions are in line with their investigative jurisdiction and national security regulatory framework.



“The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has the investigative jurisdiction to arrest or detain and interrogate over a wide range of criminal offences as part of its national security regulatory framework or mandate, and since investigative process consists of a step-by-step series of activities to gather evidence, analyse information, validate and form reasonable grounds to believe and finally arrest a suspect.



“By this process, it is believed the NIB might have gathered enough evidence of the leaked tape being recorded in Bugri Naabu's office, leading to the arrest of his personal aide to assist in the preliminary investigation, since he or she is responsible for scheduling appointments, monitoring a reporting email and responding if required,” part of the statement read.



The receptionist's arrest, according to Anthony Acquaye, is also deemed appropriate, considering her responsibilities in the office of the former Northern Regional Chairman.



“More so, the arrest of the receptionist to also assist in the ongoing investigation is in order, due to her responsibilities for maintaining office security and communicating with the security guards when needed. This whole development serves as an approach by NIB to scoping out the investigation for more fact-finding aimed at establishing whether the alleged suspects in the tape had ever been to Bugri Naabu's outfit.



“Since interrogation of suspects is one of the most important functions of criminal investigation, it is imperative for the NIB to go all out to ensure proper witness management and arrest all suspects implicated in the tape including the two senior police officers and the chairman whose voice was hard in the leaked tape,” the statement continued.



The security policy expert also emphasized the significance of effective collaboration between the bi-partisan committee formed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and other intelligence agencies, especially the NIB.



Such collaborations, he believes, will facilitate adequate holistic shared intelligence, ensuring achievable recommendations for security reforms rather than treating the entire issue as ordinary.



“Fortunately for us, as a country, Bugri Naabu's interview with the journalist after the arrest of his staff, without prejudice to the outcome of the committee's report has clearly come to confirm, that there was a conspiracy in wanting the removal of the IGP. In fact, this makes the Bipartisan Committee's work very easy in establishing the authenticity of the leaked tape in furtherance of accomplishing other terms of references as tasked.



“An effective collaboration of the Bipartisan committee constitute by parliament and the other intelligence agencies especially the National Intelligence Bureau will help in adequate holistic shared intelligence or information to achieve its mandate as a committee for an achievable recommendation of security reforms and not treating the whole issue normal,” the expert added.



