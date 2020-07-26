General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Arrest killers of 90-year-old woman in Savannah Region - Gender Ministry

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Government, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection wants persons behind the gruesome murder of a 90-year-old woman in the Savannah Region town of Kafaba arrested and prosecuted.



This was contained in a statement issued 72 hours after the incident which has received widespread condemnation from Ghanaians.



Footages widely shared online capture a group of women lynching the elderly woman after a soothsayer allegedly claimed she was a witch.



Others looked on while disregarding COVID-19 safety and hygiene protocols to take capture the gruesome scene with their phones.



The Ministry in a press statement issued on Saturday, July 25, 2020, and signed by the sector Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, condemned the “barbaric act” and called for swift investigation and prosecution of all the culprits.



“The Ministry, on behalf of the government and People of Ghana, unreservedly condemns this barbaric act, and calls for immediate investigations and prosecution of all the perpetrators of this gruesome murder in accordance with our laws.”



On the same issue, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Vice Presidential Candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has also condemned the act.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in a Facebook post, said, “I condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric act which has left me, like many I can imagine, deeply sad, indeed.”



Also, Songtaba, a Civil Rights Organisation in the Northern Region had earlier given the police three days to ensure some arrests are made.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, has also pledged that the soothsayer and the two people she came with will be caught at all cost.



Even though many people have called for a hurried investigation into the matter, the police are yet to make any arrest since Thursday, July 23, the day the incident happened.





