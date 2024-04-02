Arrest and prosecute Abiola Mashud for inciting violence in Bawku - Youth group petitions security

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: theheraldghana

The Kusaug Youth Movement has petitioned security authorities in the Upper East Region to arrest and prosecute one Abiola Mashud for allegedly inciting violence through inflammatory audio recordings on social media.



In a statement dated April 2, the group's Communications Bureau said Mashud, a self-styled Mamprusi activist, was heard in a viral audio threatening to burn down the palace of the Overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Bawku Naaba Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.



"In the said audio recording, which is readily available for you to listen and which we can provide on request, Abiola is heard alleging that the Overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area is dead and has been buried in the Palace.



“According to him, the Mamprusi Youth will buy petrol and go and burn down the Palace among other unprintable invectives," the group cited from the alleged recording.



The group alleged that anytime there is peace in the war-torn community, Abiola and his cohorts always bring trouble.



"It appears that anytime there is semblance of peace in Bawku, Abiola and his Mamprusi cohorts always find ways to foment trouble with such reckless social media rhetorics. They continuously incite their tribesmen, especially their youth to engage in lawlessness and criminal acts to create confusion and insecurity in Bawku,” said the group.



The group is therefore calling on security agencies to arrest Abiola Mashud to face prosecution, insisting his actions are aimed at destabilizing the fragile peace in the area.