Arrest Kate Gyamfuah if you are serious with galamsey fight – NDC man dares Akufo-Addo

Alhaji Saani, a former National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prosecute the National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfuah over her alleged involvement in illegal mining.



According to him the president lacks the willingness to prosecute his party members who are neck neck-deep in galamsey.



“Why didn’t they arrest Gyamfuah when they burnt her machines? They should have arrested her. If they are men, they should go and arrest Kate Gyamfuah. If Nana Addo is serious about fighting galamsey, he should arrest Kate Gyamfuah. He can’t do it. They should spare us the noise”.



Alhaji Saani was reacting to some comments by Ghana's former High Commissioner to South Africa, Seth Ayisi-Boateng that the anti-galamsey taskforce should open fire on illegal miners at their sites.



Ayisi Boateng said on Okay FM that the most effective way of fighting the canker is by being ruthless.



"I don’t agree with anyone who is into galamsey irrespective of your political affiliation. I’m pleading with the soldiers to help Abu Jinapor fight galamsey. If not we will be in trouble.



"I’ve spoken to Jinapor about how to fight galamsey. Anyone who is into galamsey even it is me, you should kill me. Burn the excavators and kill them. Every equipment should be destroyed. It’s a battle and there’s no format in a battle.”



But Alhaji Saani says executing the illegal miners is not the best possible way of winning the battle.



“We only do this in North Korea. You only talk about killing people, if you lack ideas. I don’t support the burning of the equipment, talk less of killing people. It’s the government that has allowed things to get to this level. You only say this if you don’t know Ghanaians.



"Those you’ll find at the sites are the workers who take peanut but the real operators and kingpins will not be found. That should be the last resort. Why don’t we sit down and plan how to do it. It’s lack of thinking. There are so many options. If you kill the person, what would happen?" he quizzed.



