Arrears everywhere: What does Ofori-Atta use all the monies for? - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah fumes

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, has lashed out at the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for refusing to resign.



To him, the Finance Minister doesn't deserve to stay in office, stressing he has failed Ghana.



"He cannot do the work," he exclaimed.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah couldn't fathom why the President has refused to dismiss the Minister when, to him, Mr. Ofori-Atta is one of the reasons why Ghana's economy is crippling.



Looking livid that the President has refused to heed calls to dismiss the Finance Minister, he asked; "Will Ghana collapse if the Finance Minister resigns?"







He asserted that the Finance Minister is "messing up" the economy.



He noted that capitation grant to schools, school feeding fees and other monies that are supposed to be used for the development of the nation haven't been released yet, thus, wondering where the monies are.



"We pay income tax every month. Companies pay tax. Even when you buy a call credit, you pay tax. So, where does the monies go? . . . What does the Finance Minister use all the monies to do that there are arrears everywhere?", he questioned.



He made these comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Thursday morning.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta has led a government’s delegation to engage the Chinese government on Ghana’s debt restructuring programme as part of conditions to secure an IMF bailout of 3 billion dollars to salvage the economy.



