Politics of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Arrange your schedules with business of House in mind - Dep Majority Whip

Deputy Majority Whip, Moses Anim

Members of Parliament have been entreated to arrange their schedules with business of the plenary in mind.



“This request has become necessary in view of the brief period available for the transaction of parliamentary business prior to the break for the general elections,” a Deputy Majority Whip, Moses Anim, said in the business statement presented on Friday on behalf of the Majority Leader, for the second week of the meeting.



Mr Anim, MP, Trobu, said the House which reconvened last Tuesday, would be in session for “barely four weeks for the conduct of all outstanding parliamentary business.”



He said though the House might continue sitting after the polls slated for December 7, a substantial number of critical businesses would be transacted between now and November 7 when it would adjourn for the electioneering campaign.



“The Business Committee accordingly requests full co-operation and support of all Members for the effective and efficient transaction of plenary business.



“The Business Committee further implores all Committees with referrals which require parliamentary considerations within this brief period to expedite work on same and report to plenary as soon as practicable,” he said.



Since resumption, the House had seen low turnout as MPs intensified their campaigns for re-election.



In view of the above, the Minority on Wednesday called for the suspension of the House so as to make room for their colleagues who were in their constituencies filing their nominations to join the business of the House.



The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, raised the concern during the consideration of a US$243 million loan facility for the procurement standard gauge rolling stocks, when it came to light that only 16 of the 275 Members were available to approve the deal.



“We cannot be taking decisions when out of a House 275 people, only 16 of us are here.



“We are not doing our country any good. Mr Speaker, let us get the numbers, then Members can debate the issues very well,” he argued.



But the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the House reached a consensus to carry on with business with or without quorum because “these are not normal times, especially when members have to be at their various constituencies to do the filing.”





