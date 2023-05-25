Armed robbers threatening our lives, come to our aid – Buoho-Foase residents

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Bouho-Foase, a community in the Ashanti region’s Afigya Kwabre South District, are terrified due to frequent attacks by suspected armed robbers.



The residents claimed that these suspected robbers regularly attacked them.



They claim that these armed men attack them, steal their valuables, and destroy their property.



The situation has made their lives unbearable, prompting many residents to flee their homes and seek refuge elsewhere.



Residents accused one Okomfour Kwame Prince of carrying out the attack; the Armed Men frequently travel in groups.



They have therefore appealed to the Police Service to deploy men to the area to patrol so it would help minimize these attacks.