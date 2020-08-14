General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Armed robbers shoot mobile money vendor in the face for refusing to hand over cash

A mobile money vendor in Techiman, in the Bono East Region, has been shot dead by armed robbers after refusing to hand over his cash.



According to a report by Adom News, 26-year-old Jacob Cudjoe was attacked by the robbers on the night of Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Abuosu, a community in the Techiman Municipality.



An eye-witness told Adom News that: “He [Jacob Cudjoe] had closed from work and two men on a motorbike caught him unawares and threatened to shoot him if he refused to give them his money.



“He refused to give them the money and they first shot him in the leg. He then tried to escape and they chased him and shot him in the face.”



Jacob was rushed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Attacks are common



Armed attacks against mobile vendors, sometimes resulting in death, is quite common in Ghana.



In most cases, the victims are shot, wounded and their monies and electronic equipment taken away from them.



Initially, attacks on mobile money vendors by criminals was common in Accra but has now spread to almost all major towns and cities across the country.



There is little no security for mobile money operators although they sometimes carry huge sums of money as sales.

