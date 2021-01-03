Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Armed robbers shoot driver, rob him of GH¢40K at Wulugu SHS

File photo: The robbers evaded arrest after fleeing through a thick bush

A 25-year-old man has been shot by armed robbers at the entrance of the Wulugu Senior High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region Saturday morning.



The victim, Gideon Osei who was driving from Kumasi to Burkina Faso to purchase tomatoes upon arrival at the entrance of the school was shot in the leg by the robbers before robbing him of an amount of GH¢40,000.



He’s currently receiving treatment at the Walewale government Hospital.



In a similar incident, four masked men robbed traders of their belongings and cash amount of GH¢2,500.



The victims, about twenty passengers traveling on a Neoplan Bus from Techiman to Bunkpurugu were stopped by the armed robbers who emerged from the bush by the roadside and fired shots at the Windscreen of the bus before robbing them.



They evaded arrest by the police after fleeing through the thick bush. The Police are however on a manhunt for them.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.