Armed robbers kill policeman after sighting his service ID Card

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A police uconstable has met his untimely death after he was shot by armed men suspected to be robbers.



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Constable Moses Konee who is aged about 29 was riding from Ejura towards Nzema.



Upon reaching a spot between Miminaso Number 2 and Nyamebekyere on Ejura Nkoranza road, he bumped into a number of armed men who were on a robbery spree.



They searched him and found a police identification card among others on him and as a result shot at him at close range.



When Police got wind of the incident and moved to the scene, nine (9) spent shells, an itel mobile, a pair of slippers, beads, a cutlass, motor bike ignition key, his police ID card and cash of GH¢10 were retrieved from the scene.



The police officer who had been shot from behind in a close range was rushed to Ejura Government Hospital but was pronounced dead by the Medical Officer.



His mortal remains was then sent to the Mampong Government Hospital morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.