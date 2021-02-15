Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Armed robbers attack, snatch MCE’s official vehicle at gunpoint

Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alidu Seidu, has been attacked and robbed of his official vehicle at gunpoint, by suspected armed robbers, resulting in insecurity and fear among the residents.



The incident occurred at about 11:15 pm on Friday at the Agya Wusu Junction, on the Buobai stretch, when the MCE was said to be returning from the Garden City University Campus.



According to a police source at Kenyasi, in the Kwabre East District, two gun-wielding men stopped the MCE, attacked him and made away with the Toyota Hilux vehicle, GW 2473-16, that he was using, which had in it his mobile handsets among other valuables.



The police have mounted a search for the suspects.



The attack comes barely two months after the General Assembly Meeting of the Asokore Mampong Municipality ended abruptly when a group of “well-built men” stormed the conference hall kicking members and smashing items on sight.



It was not very clear what triggered the raid by the unknown men. Mr Alidu Seidu, the Presiding Member, Amissah Matthew, were all present when the incident took place and they also had to run for cover.



Two members of the assembly were rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital as they received some injuries.



Information gathered indicated Assembly Members had been accusing the MCE about what they said “is an unfair distribution of streetlights to them”.



They accused the MCE also of side-lining them in the distribution of streetlights meant for the 15 electoral areas in the municipality.