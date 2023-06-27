Armed robbers attack mobile money agent at Wenchi

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: GNA

Three suspected armed robbers have shot a mobile money agent at Wenchi in the Bono Region and fled with thousands of Ghana cedis and three mobile phones.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the suspected robbery happened on Friday June 23, 2023, around 2100 hours and the victim, Raymond Kombanga, 32 years, is responding to treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.



When contacted, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Boakye Ansah, the Wenchi Divisional Police Commander confirmed, but declined to comment on the incident, and asked the GNA to contact the Bono Regional Police Command.



But, efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Unit in the region were unsuccessful.



Speaking in an interview with newsmen at Wenchi, the wife of the victim who could not hold back her tears said, “my husband is now battling for his life at the hospital,” saying, “I was in the house on that fateful day and received a distress call that my husband had been shot by some robbers.”



The woman, who said she was seven-month pregnant, appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigations, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.