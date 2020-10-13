General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Armed robbers allegedly attack University of Cape Coast

Students of UCC want security on campus to improve

Students of the University of Cape Coast have taken to social media to demand for improved security on campus after the institution was allegedly attacked by armed robbers.



Pictures and videos in circulation on social media show disturbing scenes of students running to seek cover from the attack by the robbers.



The tweeps also put out SOS numbers for students who had gone into hiding due to the attacks to get help from the police.



Trending on Twitter this morning is the hashtag #UCCLivesMatter which shows posts by students of the university registering their displeasure over what they contend to be lax security on campus.



The latest attack, follows periodic reports of robberies on campus, mostly at knifepoint.



It also sheds further light on the security situation in the Central Region after an MP was recently murdered by suspected armed robbers.



Ekow Quansah Hayford, the MP for Manfatseman Mfantseman was killed by the robbers when he was returning from campaign in the constituency.



His death adds to a number of killings in the area which has prompted the Omanhen of the Mankessim Traditional area to appeal to the government for improved security in the area.



Nana Araba Otua expressed concerns that indigenes of the area keep dying with government not proffering any tangible solution to the issues.



“These criminals must be found. The killings must stop. Sadly, the people responsible for these killings are still at large. The decent people of Mfantsiman cannot and should not live in fear”, she is quoted TheGhanaReport.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has also charged the police to find the culprits behind the MP’s murder.



“I have made it known to the IGP that if nothing is done about this particular matter, what will happen will happen,” President Akufo-Addo declared when he visited the bereaved family at their Mankessim residence in the Central Region”, he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.