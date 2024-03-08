Armed robber shot dead at Baifikrom

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An alleged notorious armed robber has been shot dead, and his body dumped at a cemetery at Baifikrom near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



The suspect, Kweku Kakra, popularly known as "Kweku Opa", is believed to have been shot dead in the act of stealing.



Residents woke up on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024, only to see the lifeless body of the deceased in the middle of a footpath at the Baifikrom Cemetery.



Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased is a known criminal and has been caught in the act on several occasions.



He is said to have been hauled to court many times for stealing, including stabbing someone in an attempt to kill the victim.



Upon a search of his body by the Police, several gunshots and cutlass wounds were found all over the body. Marijuana was also found in his pocket.



Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



No arrest has been made yet as Police commence investigation.