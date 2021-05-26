Armed Police storm pro-Bawumia group press conference; pick up organisers

Politics of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti regional security coordinator with the support of some six armed police personnel has stopped a press conference held by a group calling itself the Pro- NPP group ‘Movement for Bawumia’.



The press conference which was to be held at 12 noon Wednesday was to address the burning of excavators as part of efforts to halt illegal mining activities in the country and provide alternative means of addressing the menace.



But Starr News Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Bediako who was at the event said at about 10:00 am, the armed men in police branded Toyota Tundra stormed the venue indicating that there was intel the press conference would be attacked by some unknown persons.



The armed men together with organizers of the presser went into a meeting for over an hour and subsequently headed to the regional police command.



Starr News understands that the group was going to suggest proper ways of halting the illegal mining rather than burning of excavators.



Briefing the media on the suspension of the presser, Ashanti regional coordinator for the group Duncan Poku Boateng said the police claim some people are planning to attack them therefore they should stop the press conference for their personal security.



He explained “our intention for this press conference was to speak on some national issues and also thank Dr. Kwaku Oteng for suspending Captain Smart. His attacks on the NPP government and our respected leaders were unfortunate. I don’t really know why the police and the national security will come in to stop us. I have been told to report to the regional deputy commander which I will do after speaking to you,” he said.



Few minutes after speaking to Starr News, Boateng and his colleagues went to the regional police command for their meeting.