Armed Kusasi group force police into hiding

A potentially catastrophic confrontation was narrowly averted in Garu, in the Upper East Region, as a group of armed Kusasi individuals engaged in a violent face-off with a team of counter-terrorism intelligence officers.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, when the security team, on a special operation, encountered the irate Kusasi group.



The group, armed with clubs, machetes, AK-47 rifles, and other weapons, accused the security officials of being allies of a Mamprusi chief, escalating tensions.



The root of the conflict lies in the appointment of a new chief earlier in the year, leading to disputes and security concerns.



The Kusasis maintain that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the legitimate Bawku Naba, while the Mamprusis support Bawku Naba Naa Alhaji Seidu Abagre (Kulga II). This longstanding rivalry has simmered, with the recent encounter threatening to erupt into violence.



The standoff continued for several tense minutes, with physical threats from the Kusasi group. To defuse the situation, the security team retreated to the Garu Police Station, but the Kusasis pursued them, calling for more reinforcements from armed locals.



They surrounded the police station, sparking sporadic gunshots that continued into the night, leaving the area in turmoil. The security officials had to take cover to avoid further escalation.



In the early hours of the following day, military reinforcements arrived to extract and escort the officials to safety.



During the confrontation, properties were damaged, and the officers' vehicle suffered extensive damage, including shattered windows and bullet holes.



