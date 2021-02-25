General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Are you saying you've created jobs for 'koose' sellers? - Ex-Business Devt Minister questioned

Awal Mohammed, the Minister-nominee for Tourism, Culture Creative Arts

The minister for the defunct Business Development Ministry, Awal Mohammed had a difficult time convincing Members of Parliament that his ministry indeed created 96,000 jobs.



Awal in an answer to a question by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu stated that his outfit made efforts to create several jobs. He enumerated a number of projects undertaken by his ministry with the aim of creating jobs.



Awal, in giving comprehensive breakdown of the figures stated that some persons with disability also benefited from the initiatives.



“We have names and locations of businesses we created. There is a woman with disability doing fish. One is also doing koko and koose. When we gave her the money, she has employed 11 people,” he told the Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



A member of the committee who was not totally convinced by the breakdown quizzed further if he indeed said that he created jobs for porridge and koose sellers.



“You said those who sell koose too you have given them jobs?” he quizzed.



The Chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu however interjected and clarified that his report was clear on the matter.



