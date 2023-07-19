Are posters going to vote now? - Buaben Asamoa mocks Bawumia over influx of billboards in Kumasi

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his campaign to become the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Buaben Asamoa said that the kind of investment that is being seen in the vice president's campaign for just an internal election is crazy.



He said that the entire country, particularly the capital town of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, has been flooded with posters and billboards of Bawumia, and cloth has even been designed for him.



Buaben Asamoa, who is the campaign coordinator for NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, however, indicated that they are not perturbed about the investment being seen in the campaign of Bawumia.



“If someone has gotten chop money and he is using it to design clothes why should that be our concern?



“Go to Kumasi and see what he has done there. There are even posters on light poles as if money is grown from the soil. And this is just for primaries, an internal contest… Eii!



“Send you correspondents to go and see what has been done in Kumasi. The branding is crazy. You would see his (Bawumia’s) pictures every. I don’t know if the posters are going to vote but he is prepared to spend,” he said in Twi.



Ten people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which is slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the primaries proper would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



Watch Buaben Asamoa’s remarks in the video below:







BAI/OGB



